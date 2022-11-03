Businessman buys Benz for loyal staff who’s served him for 17 years

As a reward for years of devoted service, a political strategist and businessman purchased a Mercedes Benz for a young man who worked for him for many years.

The YouTuber @lionofjada revealed on Twitter that the young man known as Rowland has been working for him since 2005 when they met.

He decided to reward him with a car after 17 years of faithful service. He claimed that Rowland chose the Benz he purchased.

With the car, he intends to launch an Uber business.

Sharing photos, @lionofjada wrote;

”I bought my boy a Benz. Might be a small Benz but…. Rowland (Latino) has served me since 2005 and has been the perfect friend, brother and member of staff. Through my darkest days he was always a loyal constant. He bore shame and pain to stand with me. Now he wants to ‘do Uber’

And it’s a Benz he went to point at. I don’t know if he really wants to do bsuiness or impress Abuja babes but, either way, he deserves it. Latino met me when I was Director for Igala Movies Association back in ’05’. Through the years, senior people would make mockery of my friendship with him.

“Why you go dey carry small boy waka as your friend?”

I always said, “I’d rather a small boy I can trust than big boys who feel insecure.”

When things turned back, Latino never left. He stayed. When others walked out on me, he was steadfast.

He holds a degree in theater arts. He’s done his masters too. Same theater arts. He is a really chilled guy and can vibe with any kind of person. There is no project I have been involved in since 2005 that he’s not been part of. Once he registers his car now, book rides with him o.

I have sha told him not to be like Arinze, the Uber gigolo. But he likes Arinze. I just hope he does not get lost offering free rides to…..ehen. May God grant wisdom, good health and fortune. Outside my parents, nobody has ever been as there for me as Latino. I will not forget.”