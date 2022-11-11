Businessman shattered as sales girl vanishes with all his money 3 months after hiring her

A Nigerian businessman has been left devastated after engaging a salesgirl who conned him.

Before leaving town for an appointment, he hired the girl and gave her charge of his business; however, she promptly stole all of his money.

The victim’s business fell as a result of the fraud, according to an acquaintance who shared the story on Twitter under the handle @Dexterouz11.

He claimed that the wanted woman had also obtained a sizable loan without his permission by using her boss as a guarantor.

She vanished with the proceeds from the sale of her employer’s property as well as money she had borrowed from a loan firm.

The victim is still looking for the woman to this day, and the deception has also caused his business to fail.

Additionally, the Twitter user said that the loan shark had been hounding her friend for the money’s return because the salesgirl had used him as a guarantee.

The tweet reads:

“No be only nanny dey do evil. Even sales girls dey do. My friend wey employ sales girl, just three months, business crashed. Wetin happen? “Ok. This guy was not in town and he told his sales girl to take over till he returns.

This girl ran away with all the money she sold. She Still collect loan use her boss as guarantor. My friend dey find sales girl wey thief money, loan people dey call am to pay back the girl’s loan too.”