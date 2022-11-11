TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death…

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes…

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question…

Businessman shattered as sales girl vanishes with all his money 3 months after hiring her

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian businessman has been left devastated after engaging a salesgirl who conned him.

Before leaving town for an appointment, he hired the girl and gave her charge of his business; however, she promptly stole all of his money.

The victim’s business fell as a result of the fraud, according to an acquaintance who shared the story on Twitter under the handle @Dexterouz11.

READ ALSO

Man left dumbfounded after going through his ‘decent…

He claimed that the wanted woman had also obtained a sizable loan without his permission by using her boss as a guarantor.

She vanished with the proceeds from the sale of her employer’s property as well as money she had borrowed from a loan firm.

The victim is still looking for the woman to this day, and the deception has also caused his business to fail.

Additionally, the Twitter user said that the loan shark had been hounding her friend for the money’s return because the salesgirl had used him as a guarantee.

The tweet reads:

“No be only nanny dey do evil. Even sales girls dey do. My friend wey employ sales girl, just three months, business crashed. Wetin happen? “Ok. This guy was not in town and he told his sales girl to take over till he returns.

This girl ran away with all the money she sold. She Still collect loan use her boss as guarantor. My friend dey find sales girl wey thief money, loan people dey call am to pay back the girl’s loan too.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

He used his son to climb up ladder of success – Actor makes wild…

“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy…

“Bride is ignoring the signs” – Photos of groom and best man…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid reacts after being asked to choose between Burna Boy and Tems

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s…

Femi Otedola stirs emotions with his birthday message to daughter, DJ Cuppy

Businessman shattered as sales girl vanishes with all his money 3 months after…

How woman dumped her husband after seeing him flirting with Pharmacy attendant

Choose someone who’s not a mummy’s boy – Stefflon Don trolls her ex, Burna Boy

“You are a man, your DNA speaks volume” – Solomon Buchi slams Bobrisky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More