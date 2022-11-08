Cab driver drops his girlfriend at car park not knowing she was traveling for her wedding

An Uber driver has been left with a broken heart following the shocking discovery that his girlfriend was getting married, just days after the last time he saw her.

He reportedly took her to the car park on a Tuesday because she was embarking on a trip, but he never knew that she was going for her wedding.

The cab driver later discovered that she was getting married on Saturday which was the wedding day.

According to a Twitter user @cassy_collins_, who shared the story, the man was crying while narrating what happened to her.

She tweeted; ”My Uber driver started crying this afternoon on the trip because his babe of 3 years that he dropped at the car park on Tuesday got married to someone else on Saturday. You people need to stop destroying others like this, it’s too wicked abeg.”

Reacting, @okeken53 wrote; If u cannot be committed n faithful to your partner while not break up and tell him/her. The way dey move on without explanation n no remorse is disheartening. Is worth going to jail abeg for jst 2 months. Tell him or her u know do again on time b4 carrying out ur evil plan. 😤

@TooshModels; Men are not as heartless as Women, Men Just don’t talk about their bad experiences with women. They absorb the hurt and Move on, Unlike women crying ‘Men are Scum’ everywhere.

@HighValueMan100; @toxchie; The emotional damage that infidelity and other forms of betrayal in relationships cause is underrated!get rara here men

@BlackoceanBlack; If U fall for this scam na U sabi,it’s only when they pick good looking ladies with nice hair expensive jewelry they start telling their life story and predicament,it’s a new scam in town after listen to theirs stories just say god is strength don’t sympathize by giving your info

@Biraphil; It’ll be interesting to hear what the girl’s excuse will be. I wish I could call the offender when we hear stories like this and hear them. Lol.