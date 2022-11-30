“Chairman wan open zip o” – Impatient groom attempts to undress woman during photoshoot (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An impatient man has been captured in a viral video attempting to undress his woman in front of the cameraman.

This aroused a lot of reactions from netizens as many said it looked like a whole scene from a movie while others found it thrilling that he loved her to the point of ignoring the world.

@daakyi_hemaa_braids said, “I see love ❤️and a man being appreciative of his woman being enough for him🥰🥰🥰this us beautiful.”

@precious.adanne said, “Where do y’all get guys that are so obsessed with y’all.”

@ltsmilky said, “Aswear the honeymoon will be a whole movie😂😂.”

@aishatobiloba said “Baba don forget say na outside him dey 😂😂.”

@jenniferharriso97 said “omo dis kind energy i wanda wat will happen when d get home😅😅😅 sweet feeling.”

@likelife595 said, “the real marriage start when no one is watching.”

@user1787060568188 said, “If my future husband doesn’t hold me this way on my wedding day i will cry😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@obaapamatilda22

♬ original sound – 🦋MATILDA 🦋

