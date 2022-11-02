Children expose their dad after seeing messages on his phone between him and side chic

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Ugandan man living in the US has been exposed by his children after they found out he was cheating on their mum with another lady.

They checked his phone and found messages between him and the mistress which proved that he was being unfaithful again.

The kids confronted him about the secret affair and decided to call a meeting in their living room, where the messages on his phone were read aloud for everyone.

In a video trending on social media, the man could be seen looking shocked and speechless as one of his daughters read everything.

They accused him of being a serial cheat and interrogated him to know why he is always cheating on their mother.

Watch the video below:

 

