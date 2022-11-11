Choose someone who’s not a mummy’s boy – Stefflon Don trolls her ex, Burna Boy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Burna Boy’s ex girlfriend, Stefflon Don has shaded him by implying that he’s a mummy’s boy.

Burna Boy is under the management of his mother, Bose Ogulu, and is frequently accompanied by her to every official or social event.

The two-year romance between the Afrobeats star and Stefflon Don ended more than a year ago and they’ve occasionally made reference to it in some of their interviews.

Steff made the suggestion that ladies should choose a man rather than a mummy’s boy in a video that she released on her TikTok profile.

The caption for the video, which featured her dancing to a song that is typically meant to convey a message, stated, “When he’s a MAN and not a mummy’s boy.”

Watch the video below;

