Comedian Kiekie welcomes first child

Popular comedian and Skit maker, Bukunmi Adeaga Illori better known as Kiekie has welcomed a baby girl with her husband.

The actress took to her Instagram page to announce the news of her delivery with her followers and colleagues.

Sharing pictures of her adorable infant, the new mom thanked God for a successful delivery of her child.

She wrote;

“God I give you all the glory and adoration!

Indeed, you’re a mysterious God! Sooo glorious in your powers!

Thank you sweet Jesus”

Fans and colleagues have taken to the comment section to congratulate her on a safe delivery.

Kiekie had shown off her baby bump in September when she dedicated a lovely song to her, at the time, unborn child.