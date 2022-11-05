TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young lady with handle @idara.eie has shared pictures of herself and her lover to show how they started and where they are now.

She revealed that the relationship started while they were in school and they moved on to serve the country together and passed out together as well.

In the post she made, she posted two pictures of themselves side by side with the caption

“How it started. How it’s going ❤️.”

Netizens gushed over them and some even identified the camp they served in to which she confirmed.

Those who recognized the young man, her boyfriend, said that they didn’t know he was in a relationship and congratulated him, also pointing out that he looked even better due to the blossoming relationship.

