Cover or fence the pool – Fans react as Kizz Daniel gives tour of his newly-built family mansion

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The multi-million naira mansion that Nigerian superstar singer Kizz Daniel built for his family has received more views from social media users.

The Mama crooner gave a brand-new tour of the house he recently announced he was constructing.

Kizz Daniel took to his Instagram page and posted photos as well as videos that captured aerial view from the top balcony, a swimming pool in the compound.

The pool got fans worried given a recent occurrence and many suggested that he should find a way to make sure his kids are not allowed to go near that area.

See his post below:

His post attracted some reactions on Instagram.

IG user foresightliving wrote; Nice house please remember to cover your nice swimming pool please at all time Kizz daniel

desmondaluka; Abeg build fence for your swimming

kayceeimmortalc; Congrats Vadoooo d great 👏😂 Rich Till u kpai drop it 🔥🔥🔥 but PLZ COVER D SWIMMING POOL OOO ABEG BEG BEG YOU OOOO PLZ we no wan hear tori of pool again ejor

