Curvy wedding guests cause commotion at friend’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds online shows the moment some curvy guests at a wedding showed off their dance moves.

In the trending video, the ladies who rocked blue attires were spotted dancing and whining their waists as guests stared.

However, reacting to the video, some people slammed the cameraman for switching his focus to the curvy ladies instead of focusing on the couple.

Xtreir said:
“Imagine the bride watching this and she no see herself for her own wedding video.”

Jeremie reacted:
“This is so beautiful to watch but why cameraman lose focus na. The wedding na vibe.”

Sarah678 added:
“Omo their backside no be here. If I get this kind friend, she no go see my man.”

Watch the video below:

