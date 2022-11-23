TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi…

Dad left baffled as he catches daughter twerking up a storm at wedding (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video captures a dad’s priceless reaction to his daughter’s indecent dance moves at a wedding ceremony.

In a video making the rounds online, the young lady decided to twerk up a storm, just behind her dad.

When he turned back and saw what she was doing, he was stunned, and looked at her with a face that told of his disappointment.

READ ALSO

Lady finds out a month to her wedding that she’s…

Don’t call my phone once it’s 7pm – Groom cautions his…

He was, however, drawn away from staring at his daughter by someone else, as he continued dancing to the music.

Watch the video below;

Check out reactions gathered from netizens;

_deagram wrote: “Her father didn’t utter a word. Actions speak louder than words.”

chocolate_secret1 wrote: “Daddy would definitely revisit this matter at home”

bennietah wrote: “You sef your get mind dey dance like that for where your papa dey.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I have never laughed this hard in a long time” – Nkechi Blessing gushes…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

Regina Daniels left speechless as husband gifts her N10million for being…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Why I can’t have only one boyfriend – BBNaija star, Angel reveals

“He threatened me with poison whenever I refuse him” –…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike to have their white wedding this weekend in…

“Age is disturbing her” – Uche Ebere slams Lilian Afegbai for saying…

Dad left baffled as he catches daughter twerking up a storm at wedding (Video)

Man recounts how a lady’s sense of entitlement ended her relationship

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More