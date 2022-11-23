Dad left baffled as he catches daughter twerking up a storm at wedding (Video)

A viral video captures a dad’s priceless reaction to his daughter’s indecent dance moves at a wedding ceremony.

In a video making the rounds online, the young lady decided to twerk up a storm, just behind her dad.

When he turned back and saw what she was doing, he was stunned, and looked at her with a face that told of his disappointment.

He was, however, drawn away from staring at his daughter by someone else, as he continued dancing to the music.

Watch the video below;

Check out reactions gathered from netizens;

_deagram wrote: “Her father didn’t utter a word. Actions speak louder than words.”

chocolate_secret1 wrote: “Daddy would definitely revisit this matter at home”

bennietah wrote: “You sef your get mind dey dance like that for where your papa dey.”

