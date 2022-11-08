Dancer, Jane Mena expecting first child with husband

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena and her husband, Mr Plies are expecting their first child together.

Jane made the announcement via social media on November 8, 2022, with a video which showed her rocking baby bump.

While having fun on the beach with her man, Janemena flaunted her growing baby bump.

“I met MY HUSBAND the YEAR 2010 and all I can say is I did this FOR and WITH the right man and that’s ON GOD,” she captioned her new post.

In other news, A lady identified as Laide Lanre-Badmus has been called out for reportedly lying that she declined Ooni of Ife’s marriage proposal.

The graduate in politics and international relations was rumored to have dated Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi for a while.

Laide, however, is a jilted lover who was hurt that the monarch left her and everything they did together, according to renowned blogger Gistlovers.

According to the blog, the Ooni gave her a Lexus as payment for declining to become one of his increasing number of brides.

Sharing an image of her, Gistlovers wrote; “Person wey talk say she refuse Ooni proposal na him be this with Ooni for inside plane ooo when the going was good with them before Ooni dump am come Dey marry every 3 market days, so when she talk say she refuse Ooni proposal…. E vex me ooo.

Person wey Ooni buy Lexus for to pay her off when Ooni when dump her, wo all of una go Dey alright and Ooni you sef Zukwanike, stop leading women on and dumping them at the end of the day, stop doing play boy , if you want marry them marry , if you no marry them no lead them on, na you cause this one wey this babe Dey do now , person wey don sew plenty white you wan come ghost am , how na….come in peace oooh”