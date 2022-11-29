Dancer, Janemena gushes as she shares video of her mother helping her during pregnancy

The mother of one flaunted her baby bump, and gushed over her mother’s support during pregnancy. She also shared moments she had with her mother after birth.

Janemena captioned the video: “See the woman that born me.”

She also shared pictures of the baby after she put to bed and many netizens found the family adorable.

Many went into the comment section to congratulate her while others acknowledged the fact that her mother is a beautiful woman.

@mhizjoy5547 said, “I am so he happy for you honey congrats to you.”

@rockwithme121 said, “Wow, your mum is beautiful.”

@donnanicholas22 said, “God bless you always 👑 blessings always to your beautiful baby 🍼💞🙏.”

@je.suis.lis said, “The baby will also be a dancer like u.”

@babylizzy023 said, “The woman that born you is beautiful 😍🥰.”

Watch video below: