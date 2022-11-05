Davido must go and beg Osun water goddess – Kemi Olunloyo

Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has advised Davido to start worshipping the Osun water goddess, Yemoja for the sake of his family.

She publicly admitted she believes in and worships the god of thunder, Sango in the video she posted online.

The U.S based socio-religious commentator who has been making several videos in relation to the tragedy that struck the Adeleke family insisted that Davido has to visit the deity for help.

She maintained with certainty that the deity could help them understand why the sudden death took place and also prevent it from happening again and therefore encouraged them to go to the deity for assistance.

There has been no response from the Adeleke family to all she has said online concerning this incident.