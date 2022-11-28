TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival (video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Afrobeats singer Davido was the center of attraction at Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration festival today, November 28, 2022.

Many of the guests in attendance were overjoyed to see Davido and couldn’t stop cheering and hailing him.

READ ALSO

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take…

Ademola’s inauguration: Davido steps out in style for the…

The love was so strong that Davido had to climb onto a seat and joyfully wave back at the happy guest.

Watch the video below:

On Sunday, Senator Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the new Governor of Osun state.

Adeleke then delivered his inaugural speech before those who attended the event.

During his inauguration speech, Adeleke promised to review decisions taken by past administrations in the state.

The governor also ordered the suspension of Segun Oladitan, chairperson of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Landlord serves male tenant quit notice for hosting different girls in his…

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

Man fakes fight with police officers just to propose to his girlfriend (Video)

“Mercy na legend” – Reactions as Uju Okoli, others, kneel…

Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival (video)

Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’ after their white…

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from him on her birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More