Davido steals the show at Uncle’s inauguration festival (video)

Afrobeats singer Davido was the center of attraction at Governor Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration festival today, November 28, 2022.

Many of the guests in attendance were overjoyed to see Davido and couldn’t stop cheering and hailing him.

The love was so strong that Davido had to climb onto a seat and joyfully wave back at the happy guest.

On Sunday, Senator Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the new Governor of Osun state.

Adeleke then delivered his inaugural speech before those who attended the event.

During his inauguration speech, Adeleke promised to review decisions taken by past administrations in the state.

The governor also ordered the suspension of Segun Oladitan, chairperson of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).