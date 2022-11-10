Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and swollen eyes (Video)

David Adeleke, better known as Davido, a well-known Nigerian singer, has made his first public appearance since the death of his beloved son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The ‘If’ singer was seen getting a clean shave at a barbershop, his first since the shocking death of little Ifeanyi.

Davido attempted to hide his pain but still appeared teary and exhausted. His eyes were still red and swollen.

The singer can be seen smiling and waving at the camera in the video, but he is obviously still in pain.

Watch the video below:

It would recalled that the Lagos state police command is continued to detain two out of the eight domestic staff of singer Davido who were invited for questioning over the demise of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.