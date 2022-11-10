Difficult but necessary decision – Singer, Davido postpones music festival

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular musician, David Adeleke better known as Davido and his team have set a new date for the Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) music festival.

The postponement was announced by the singer’s festival management in a statement on Instagram, stating that the new date is November 18, 2023.

Davido had been advertising the festival with the theme “A.W.A.Y.” for weeks. (Are We African Yet?)”; the most recent entry was made in October.

It was once planned to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 18, 2022.

It was decided to postpone it, a sad but necessary decision, so that Davido could spend time with his family and mourn his son.

Fans who purchased tickets can still use them to attend the event on the revised date in 2023, according to a statement issued by his management.

The statement reads; “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023. To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date.

We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”

