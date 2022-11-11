DJ Cuppy celebrates 30th birthday in style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy marks her new age in style aboard luxury yacht, Christina O, with her family.

The disc jockey who turned 30 years today, November 11 said that she has decided to spend her birthday surrounded by her family rather than throwing a lavish Cuppy party.

Cuppy reeled out lovely photos of her and her family on the magnificent yacht which her father, Femi Otedola had rented for his 60th birthday.

She wrote;

“Yes, Lord, you did it again, you gave me another year. Happy 30th Birthday to me! Earlier on this year, I decided that Iwouldn’t do some silly lavish cuppy party but instead enter my new age in prayer and surrounded by family only. For once, I’m going to CLAP for myself and saylam SO PROUD of ALL I’ve accomplished, and SO EXCITED for the JOY my 30’s will bring. Happy birthday, incredible Cuppy, ME!”

