Doctor stunned as he discovers the female corper professing love to him is newly-married

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A medical doctor who goes by the name, Maxvayshia has taken to social media to share a discovery about a young woman who made amorous advances towards him.

For approximately two months, he claimed, she has been bothering him and confessing her love to him via WhatsApp, only for him to learn that she is already married.

He disclosed that they met while she was completing her NYSC program, which is what brought them together.

Although Maxvayshia claimed to have recently been married, she persisted in her efforts to woo him up until last week.

He claimed to have found out she was married after seeing her husband tag her in conventional wedding images that were uploaded on Facebook.

When the doctor realized a married woman had been courting him, he expressed disbelief.

Maxvayshia adds that he also discovered that her mother was the one who asked him to sign a document for her youth service in an effort to convince her to take action.

In his words:

“This lady who has been on my case via WhatsApp for the past 2 months and up till last week, promising how different she is and how much she loves my person. Just saw her traditional wedding pics posted on Facebook by her newly wedded husband who tagged her to it.

Let me even burst your head. It’s her mother who wanted a document signed for her by me, for youth service, that told her to take my number and move towards me.”

