Christian Shola of Solution Family World wide on Twitter has claimed that he can raise Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, from the dead.

He instructed that the child should not be buried yet because he is a “destiny child”. He added that the child be taken to his prayer ground on or before twenty one hours after he sees the post.

On the post he made on Twitter, he said:

“I AM PROPHET CHRISTIAN SHOLA,

PLZ DON’T BURY THAT BOY YET, HE IS A DESTINY CHILD.

TAKE IFEANYI TO SOLUTION GROUND ON OR before 21hrs (7,7,7) AFTER THIS MESSAGE AND SEE WHAT WILL HAPPEN, GOD OF SOLUTION CAN NEVER FAIL (2King5v10, 2Chro 20v20). OLÓRUN CHRISTIAN SHOLA AGBAYÉ 🙌.”

See Twitter post here: