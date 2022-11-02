TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Entertainment
By Shalom

Christian Shola of Solution Family World wide on Twitter has claimed that he can raise Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, from the dead.

He instructed that the child should not be buried yet because he is a “destiny child”. He added that the child be taken to his prayer ground on or before twenty one hours after he sees the post.

On the post he made on Twitter, he said:

READ ALSO

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed…

25-year-old lady cries out after unknowingly getting married…

“I AM PROPHET CHRISTIAN SHOLA, 

PLZ DON’T BURY THAT BOY YET, HE IS A DESTINY CHILD. 

TAKE IFEANYI TO SOLUTION GROUND ON OR before 21hrs (7,7,7) AFTER THIS MESSAGE AND SEE WHAT WILL HAPPEN, GOD OF SOLUTION CAN NEVER FAIL (2King5v10, 2Chro 20v20). OLÓRUN CHRISTIAN SHOLA AGBAYÉ 🙌.”

See Twitter post here:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Nigerian lady seeks advice after finding female underwear in her husband’s car

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note as she clocks new…

Prince Ned Nwoko sends message to Davido following loss of 1st son, Ifeanyi

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed alone in school till…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

“Never thought I’d be married to the devil” – Skales releases…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More