Don’t call my phone once it’s 7pm – Groom cautions his friends on his wedding day (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian groom simply known as Akin, has instructed his friends to avoid contacting him once a particular time reaches because he’s now a married man.

On his wedding day, while giving a speech with his stunning bride by his side, he gave the instructions.

In a video that has gone viral online, the young man warned his friends not to call him after 7 o’clock at night because he would be with

Guests laughed over what Akin said but he probed them to make sure they heard his instructions and would abide by it. His lovely wife smiled coyishly as he made the statement.

”From now on, once it’s 7pm, don’t call my phone… I will be busy with my wife,” he said.

Watch the video below:

