Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife celebrate daughter, Jeweluchi’s 6th birthday

Famous TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia are excited as they mark their daughter’s birthday.

The Big Brother Naija show host took to his social media page to share a beautiful image of his daughter, Jeweluchi at the time when she was still just an infant.

Another post showed his daughter who is now six years old looking all grown up and beautiful alongside her junior sister.

Sharing the cute photos on his Instagram feed Ebuka wrote;

“This little queen of mine is 6 years old today”

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia also took to her social to share cute photos and clips and wished her daughter a happy birthday.

Fans and colleagues have taken to their social media pages to tender their many birthday wishes.