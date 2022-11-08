TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife celebrate daughter, Jeweluchi’s 6th birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia are excited as they mark their daughter’s birthday.

The Big Brother Naija show host took to his social media page to share a beautiful image of his daughter, Jeweluchi at the time when she was still just an infant.

Another post showed his daughter who is now six years old looking all grown up and beautiful alongside her junior sister.

READ ALSO

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife and daughter, Sonia, in…

Reactions as Timi Dakolo shares his chat with daughter, Zoe

Sharing the cute photos on his Instagram feed Ebuka wrote;

“This little queen of mine is 6 years old today”

Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia also took to her social to share cute photos and clips and wished her daughter a happy birthday.

Fans and colleagues have taken to their social media pages to tender their many birthday wishes.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

Mr Ibu’s daughter shares heartwarming love story with American lover

“I’m pregnant for him” – Lady cries as she begs husband’s side chic…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife celebrate daughter, Jeweluchi’s 6th birthday

“Old foøl, you want to exploit her” – Mother publicly embarrasses…

Cab driver drops his girlfriend at car park not knowing she was traveling for…

“They understood the assignment” – Reactions as lady shares…

“I thought my baby will come with full hair” – Mum laments as…

Why I die in all my movies – Actor Deyemi opens up

“How much be my salary?” – Man slams NEPA for giving him light…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More