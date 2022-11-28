TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of…

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from him on her birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has surprised his wife, Cynthia with a nice bank alert on her birthday.

The celebrant who clocks 32 years today took to her Twitter page to reveal that her husband had woken her up with a nice credit alert.

She wrote;

READ ALSO

Israel DMW shares first Instagram post since Ifeanyi’s…

“A light to the world, always ready to lift the other…

Woke up to a nice bank alert from le boo. Birthday off to a good start”.

The compère took to his social media page to celebrate his lovely wife with whom he had welcomed two beautiful daughters.

He wrote:

“The past year was a bit of a roller coaster for you. But the one thing I learnt that you’re waaay together than even you imagined. Such a dope chick!! Now, I’m loving the positive vibe you’re going into this new year with. Besides the fact that the glow is about to be even more blinding, I can’t imagine all the blessings that lie ahead, life with you has been this amazing already…

Happy birthday Onye nke mu. Thanks for showing me what true kindness, loyalty and selfless love actually looks like. You are a shining star!! And I love all you”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Where is Chioma?” — Davido’s father inquires as they take family photos (Video)

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

Genevieve Nnaji makes first public appearance after months of reportedly…

Lady creates scene as husband tries to flee with their kids after dumping her…

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike share romantic moment ahead of white wedding in…

Photos and videos from actress Rita Dominic’s white wedding

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Rita Dominic fully takes up husband’s surname ‘Anosike’ after their white…

Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from him on her birthday

“My mummy is jealous o” – Little girl screams as she plays…

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

Destined kids’ Rejoice Iwueze shares first video after marriage

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More