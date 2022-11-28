Ebuka Uchendu’s wife wakes up to a ‘nice’ bank alert from him on her birthday

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has surprised his wife, Cynthia with a nice bank alert on her birthday.

The celebrant who clocks 32 years today took to her Twitter page to reveal that her husband had woken her up with a nice credit alert.

She wrote;

“Woke up to a nice bank alert from le boo. Birthday off to a good start”.

The compère took to his social media page to celebrate his lovely wife with whom he had welcomed two beautiful daughters.

He wrote:

“The past year was a bit of a roller coaster for you. But the one thing I learnt that you’re waaay together than even you imagined. Such a dope chick!! Now, I’m loving the positive vibe you’re going into this new year with. Besides the fact that the glow is about to be even more blinding, I can’t imagine all the blessings that lie ahead, life with you has been this amazing already…

Happy birthday Onye nke mu. Thanks for showing me what true kindness, loyalty and selfless love actually looks like. You are a shining star!! And I love all you”.