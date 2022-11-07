Erica Nlewedim slammed over outfit to Wakanda Forever premiere

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Netizens were not impressed with reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim’s outfit to the Wakanda Forever Movie Premiere as what she wore was nothing close to the theme.

A memo was sent out to all those who would be attending the movie premiere but for reasons best known to her, she didn’t acknowledge that and it got Netizens talking.

She was clad in a pink dress and Netizens rushed to the comments.

Apparels by Vianney said: “It’s like she didn’t get the theme memo.”

Shindy Cuttie: “Is she going for a dinner date? What’s up with the dress?”

Mide official : “Isn’t there like a theme for this premiere? Cause what is that outfit?

Kloeminaj: “Definitely lost the theme in her mail box, bcos what is this.”

