Esama presents Phyna with the most valuable golden artifact in Benin Kingdom

Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna has received the blessing of Sir Chief (Dr) Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the Esama of the Benin Kingdom.

The monarch presented Phyna with a priceless golden artifact, the highest prize one can receive in Benin, he claimed.

When she returned home to Benin, Edo state, on Tuesday, she was presented with the artifact in the palace of the traditional ruler.

Along with her colleagues Pharmsavi and Kess, who are both locals of the state, Phyna traveled there.

Esama prayed for the Big Brother Naija stars after the artifact was presented at the palace.

Watch the video below:

Fans were ecstatic over the news;

odion7484 wrote; That is great queen idia if you be Edo U go understand wella

umoruprecious5125; Child of grace.. thanks for making Edo state proud… first person in history from Edo state to win BBN

jaitto_joy; The grace is so loud 🔊🔊🔊… queen phyna. Goddess of wealth. D’s s just the beginning love.

nky15555; Phyna your winnings can never be covered. You reign above your competitors in the mighty and matchless name of Jesus Christ amen. My gift to you phyna. Blessings upon blessings. The spiritual controls the physical. Is not by what the ordinary eyes sees but what the spiritual eye sees