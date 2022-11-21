Ex-hotel staff recounts how his employers penalised him for accidentally ‘lodging’ in one of the rooms

A Nigerian man identified as Akin Joshua has recounted the time he worked at a hotel in Lagos and got into trouble for sleeping in of the rooms.

Joshua said he was working as a housekeeper in the hotel and on one fateful day, he was cleaning a room when the AC was so cool that he slept off.

He said that when his employers found out what happened, they surcharged his salary because according to them, he had lodged into the room as guest.

He wrote; ”I remember when I was working as house keeping in an hotel in Lagos, I was cleaning one particular room one fateful day and the AC was so cold and I slept off in the room. Them comot am from my salary, them talk say na me lodge.”

Read some comments below..

@Officialregha; I can relate to this, I got a job at one hotel in GRA and I was the assistant bar man, any drink wey you no collect money for or you break bottle, them go write am say you drink am and you must pay.

@abujasexcoach; My friend experienced this in a hotel she used to work🤣🤣🤣🤣 madam refused to let the room go, and she slept in that room till the next day before she said her money has expired🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

@OlawalehJimmy; This happens to me too actually. Na my friend be the manager self😂. Sleep way no reach 2hour. And no be say customer dey ground oh. 😭

@SquareC36389923; You slept off on duty, that’s very bad of you. The Hotel was even kind to you, firing you on the spot is what 95% of other well managed hotels would have done.