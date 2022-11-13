Excited Nigerian woman narrates struggle as she becomes branch manager of Canada’s leading bank

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Patience Adesuwa Ajao, a Nigerian living in Canada, narrates her struggles to advance to the position of branch manager at one of Canada’s top banks.

In a Facebook post, Patience detailed the difficulties she encountered as a black woman from Nigeria living in a diverse country.

She emphasized the need for immigrants to look for organizations that will recognize their potential while urging them to strive for the best.

In a lengthy post, Mrs. Patience Adesuwa Ajao wrote;

“Upon relocating to Canada eight years ago, I was told to abandon all thoughts of building a career, and just, survive. A few months later, I accepted the Customer Service Representative role with one of Canada’s top five Banks,” she wrote.

Talks in my ears sounded like: you will not get promoted, you will be a teller for life, remember you are black, a woman and an immigrant from Nigeria, three strikes against you. Forging on, I moved through four roles: Financial Services Representative, Financial Advisor, Manager of Customer Experience, and Assistant Branch Manager.

In addition to having my 3rd child, pregnancy and maternity did not prevent my climb up the ladder. Needless to say, I have since distanced myself from those that never believed in me.

I am blessed to be a part of an organization that has provided a level playing field for everyone. In this month of November 2022, I accepted the promotion to the role of Branch Manager, thank you TD!!

Finally, Dear Immigrants: seek an organization that will accept your potential and believe in yourself that you can attain whatever height you aim for.”

