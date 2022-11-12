Femi Otedola gifts DJ Cuppy £5m house in UK for her 30th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian producer and disc jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has received a house from her billionaire father as a birthday gift.

She celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, November 11, 2022 without an extravagant party because it was her new year’s resolution.

However, Cuppy’s father surprised her by giving her a country home worth £5 million.

She took to her social media page to make this known with screenshots of a conversation between them where Mr. Otedola informed her of the birthday gift.

In the chat, Cuppy had queried her dad for forgetting her birthday, but he said he remembered. He also revealed that he had already contacted one Andy who works with a bank to buy a country home for her.

The business magnate showered praises and prayers on his daughter as he said that she has consistently made him proud year after year.

He stated that there is no gift more befitting for Cuppy than the £5,000,000 (Five Million Pounds) country home in the United Kingdom.

The excited young lady noted in the post caption that her father’s gesture rendered her totally speechless.

