TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over…

Feminist questions Rita Dominic for updating her surname on social media hours after wedding

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Dinah Antwiaa Twumasi, a feminist from Ghana, has expressed concern about Rita Dominic, adding her husband’s last name to hers on social media hours after the couple wed.

The magnificent white wedding of the actress and her husband Fidelis Anosike took place over the weekend in the United Kingdom.

Following the event, Dominic changed her name on her social media accounts to Rita Dominic Anosike, which made Dinah react.

READ ALSO

“My feminism in the mud” – Social media feminist admits as…

I will not let my kids bear their father’s family name…

On Twitter, she questioned Mrs. Fidelis Anosike’s decision to change her name and become a household name in Nollywood.

The feminist asked, in general, why it is always the woman who must give up some areas of her private life after marriage.

In a now-deleted tweet, the feminist wrote; ”Just hours after her white wedding, a household name, a global brand Rita Dominic is now called Mrs. Fidelis Anosike! Why, why must women always have to be the ones letting go after marriage?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“So ungrateful” – Man upset after visiting woman’s…

“I literally went insane” – ChaCha Eke testifies in Church as she allegedly…

“You’re too old for this; repent” — Ini Edo under fire over recent post (Video)

Korra Obidi’s sister and father show off dance moves days after Korra was…

Man who found abandoned 2-year-old baby by roadside shares transformation 5…

Heartwarming moment bride walked down the aisle with her 7 brothers (Video)

“All I See Is Love” – Nigerians gush over loved up video of Davido and…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Jonathan e no go better for you” – Little girl in tears as…

Celestial church members seen protesting against their head prophet in Ibadan…

Feminist questions Rita Dominic for updating her surname on social media hours…

Comedian Kiekie welcomes first child

Nigerian father goes emotional as he receives surprise package from his children…

“I no fit pay 1naira” – Okada rider dragged to court after…

“I have failed as a wife if my husband can still walk on our wedding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More