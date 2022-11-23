“Flat tummy loading” – Reactions as Nigerian lady shows off weight loss process (Video)

A Nigerian mother shared a video of herself working out on her belly fat and this got tongues wagging in the comment section.

She posted the video and captioned it, “Haaaaaa!! Flat tummy loading💪🏽.”

Many netizens disagreed with her method of weight loss while others encouraged her and reckoned with the fact that childbearing is a great deal for women.

Stephen wrote, “Child bearing is not your mate!!! Appreciate some level of commitment!👏.”

Blackwizzy said, “To be honest it will work but the consistency is the thing well done ma’am.”

Nwafor reacted, “Every ladies wan hot before December, nah why heat wan kee us for this country🇳🇬😫.”

Djjace said, “After this stress na EBE AND SOUP😂😂😂 and tomorrow again she will do same thing… e no easy oh😢.”

Official_pearl said, “My sister go relax, this your geepee tank no go come down.”

Miss minah wrote, “Not good way to loose it… U will be left with saggy skin…”

Mz_jenny12 said, “God bless all mothers❤️❤️❤️.”

Watch video below: