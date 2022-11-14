TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon…

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like Yul Edochie and Judy’s

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has slammed a fan who likened her relationship with Freddie Leonard to Yul Edochie’s marriage.

Peggy had posted a promotional image for a new movie by her man, Fredrick Leonard. He was spotted with his colleague Mary Igwe seated on his lap while he clung to her.

The fan expressed worry by the closeness of the duo in the image and requested for reassurance from her that their relationship will not end of like the triangle between Yul Edochie, May and Judy.

READ ALSO

“Any relationship that’s real will not be…

“Side chick wahala” – Little girl tackles…

She said:

Queenjem1

“Eh! Peggy, observers are worried. I hope this movie will not end like Judy and jul ooo.”

Peggy threatened to block her over such comment.

“If you ever comment this nonsense on my page again, I’ll block you.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido reportedly weds Chioma Rowland traditionally (Details)

“No man has approached me for marriage” – Sharon Ifedi

2face Idibia’s birthday message to Annie Idibia upsets fans

Lady divorces husband one month into marriage because he insisted she signs off…

“Any relationship that’s real will not be perfect” –…

Bolanle Ninalowo gifts wife mansion for 18th wedding anniversary

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“She must be a great teacher” – Heartwarming moment pupils…

Why I’m scared of men who want to remain celibate until they get married…

Domestic violence allegations: Bella breaks silence on relationship with Sheggz

Freddie Leonard’s wife slams lady who said her marriage might end up like…

Cynthia Morgan shares prophecies about Wizkid, Funke Akindele, Jandor and…

“Triplets are sure” – Cubana Chief Priest prays for Davido and Chioma

Mr Ibu’s daughter announces end of her marriage, reveals why she ended…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More