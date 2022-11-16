TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man on social media has shared a conversation with his woman who was stranded in the kitchen.

His woman was in the kitchen for over an hour and he decided to text her to know what was wrong.

He said:

“Babe. U’ve been in the kitchen for over an hour now What’s going on?”

She replied that his mum asked her to prepare pap but she couldn’t.

“I can’t prepare the pap your mum asked me to make. 🥺😭. I can’t come out of the kitchen. How do I tell her I can’t make pap?”, she lamented.

He decided to proffer a solution by asking her to make custard instead but she revealed that she can’t make custard too.

See chat below:

 

