Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian comedian, Oga Sabinus, was recently spotted at a concert in Owerri where his fans forced him to dance on stage.

The crowd urged him to go ahead and dance as he requested the trending song, Cough by Kizz Daniel.

As he waited for the song to come on, he explained that being a comedian comes with a spirit which he called the “mumu” spirit.

In his words:

“Una see my dance? dj play me that song. Make I see whether I fit do am. you know this comedy thing, the thing get spirit. When that Mumu spirit enter. Let me see whether the thing follow me enter Owerri.”

Netizens expressed their love for Oga Sabinus in the comments.

@kasiejay said: “The way my face beams with smiles once I see Sabinus needs a scientific explanation 😂😂😂.”

@Solomon Dzidzienyo:his dancing spirit is in the blue shirt and not in a kaftan 😂😂😂.”

See video here:

@primexch001

And he requested to dance #cough by @greatvado🔥😂 #sabinus #smfestowerri #smfest2022

♬ original sound – Prime Xchange

