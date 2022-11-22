“Guys don’t want to date me because I’m deaf” – Pretty lady laments (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A beautiful Tiktoker admitted that it’s hard for her to meet guys because they all run away when they learn she’s deaf.

The woman disclosed that because of her condition, those who had initially expressed interest in her started to back off.

The woman who goes by the handle @allthingssimsim used sign language in the video she posted online to express her problems, and the text provided an interpretation for viewers.

Watch the video below;

Some questioned if she is actually as deaf as she claims; in response, she created another video demonstrating her usage of hearing aids, without which she is completely deaf.

Some Tiktokers took her comment section to assuage and assure her that she would meet a man who loves her irrespective of her disability.

