Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the streets (Video)

Famous actor, Hanks Anuku reacted to a video that went viral showing him acting strangely in Asaba, Delta state.

He addressed fears that he might be mentally sick in a new video he recorded, calling the rumors spreading about him “nonsense.”

Additionally, he requested that bloggers quit making up stories about him having mental problems and leave him alone.

The seasoned action performer claimed to have been on set and that the images or videos doing the rounds online are from the movie’s production.

He asked the Holy Spirit to pardon whoever posted the footage for attempting to damage his reputation.

The Nollywood celebrity issued a warning that he would meet with anyone who shared images of him walking around town again to resolve the conflict.

Watch him speak below;