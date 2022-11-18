TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson…

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their…

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the streets (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous actor, Hanks Anuku reacted to a video that went viral showing him acting strangely in Asaba, Delta state.

He addressed fears that he might be mentally sick in a new video he recorded, calling the rumors spreading about him “nonsense.”

Additionally, he requested that bloggers quit making up stories about him having mental problems and leave him alone.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky finally reacts to reports that he was chased out of…

Mentally challenged woman delivers beautiful baby girl by…

The seasoned action performer claimed to have been on set and that the images or videos doing the rounds online are from the movie’s production.

He asked the Holy Spirit to pardon whoever posted the footage for attempting to damage his reputation.

The Nollywood celebrity issued a warning that he would meet with anyone who shared images of him walking around town again to resolve the conflict.

Watch him speak below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lecturer nabs his wife in hotel room with his student

“May we not witness this again” – Mercy Johnson Okojie mourns

Man catches pregnant wife in bed with another man in their matrimonial home…

Emotional moment Wizkid paid tribute to Davido’s son at concert in New York…

American lady who claims to be married to Jim Iyke, presents evidence

“It’s a new chapter” – Destiny Kids’ Rejoice Iwueze excited as she…

“What happened to Ozo?” – WhiteMoney raises concern over condolence message

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Hanks Anuku finally breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ clip of him roaming the…

Nigerian lady with N700k in account evades sending N5k to boyfriend she’s richer…

I’d rather stay single than date boys who drive Corolla – Lady reveals

Lady discontinues tithe-giving, uses the money to build house for widowed…

I was so happy – Man grateful as another man pays girlfriend’s N250k…

Cute Abiola celebrates 1 year anniversary of his arrest by Nigerian Navy

“Release more videos” – Speed Darlington tells Tiwa Savage…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More