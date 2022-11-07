TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over…

Having s*x on first date doesn’t make you cheap – Stanley Nweze

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Stanley Nweze, has taken to his insta story to give his own hot take on s*x on the first date.

He noted that engaging in coitus with your partner after the first date doesn’t mean you are cheap.

He said that your worth or what you mean to your date doesn’t rely on your willingness to become intimate with them immediately or after a few dates.

READ ALSO

How to avoid falling into your boyfriend’s trap this…

What you must do before bringing your partner abroad –…

He advised netizens to stop attaching sentiments to everything as whoever is willing to stay will stay and whoever is not willing to stay will move on.

In his words:

“S*x on the first date or not, who will stay will stay, who will leave will leave regardless, trust me it doesn’t mean you are cheap, don’t be sentimental about everything.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“This is so insensitive!” — Dele Momodu slammed over condolence visit to the…

“This one don go cheat again” — Reactions as Peter Okoye pleads to…

Lady seeks Otedola’s son’s hand in marriage as she drools over yacht expedition…

Kemi Olunloyo finally reacts as Son publicly disowns her

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

“I said Yes” — Peggy Ovire says as she flaunts engagement ring

Man fumes at heavily pregnant wife, sends her packing after she caught him with…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Photos Of Ekweremadu’s Wife and daughter, Sonia, in court

Having s*x on first date doesn’t make you cheap – Stanley Nweze

My video got 1 million views but only 6 people helped me – Ailing man who…

Zicsaloma gifts self new house as he celebrates birthday

Man sells properties to travel with wife only for her to reach UK, file for…

Pregnant woman appeals to husband’s sidechick to leave her husband alone

Pastor slams bus passenger who offered him N30 as offering

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More