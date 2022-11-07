Having s*x on first date doesn’t make you cheap – Stanley Nweze

Nigerian actor, Stanley Nweze, has taken to his insta story to give his own hot take on s*x on the first date.

He noted that engaging in coitus with your partner after the first date doesn’t mean you are cheap.

He said that your worth or what you mean to your date doesn’t rely on your willingness to become intimate with them immediately or after a few dates.

He advised netizens to stop attaching sentiments to everything as whoever is willing to stay will stay and whoever is not willing to stay will move on.

In his words:

“S*x on the first date or not, who will stay will stay, who will leave will leave regardless, trust me it doesn’t mean you are cheap, don’t be sentimental about everything.”