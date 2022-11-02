He ditched me because I’m poor, now he’s married to my employee…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady with the Twitter handle @ziya_hx has revealed how she moved from grass to grace after her ex dumped her because she was poor.

She said that not only is she rich now, but her ex is now married to one of her employees.

Her post read:

“I have a story to tell you about my self but is in summary please here it goes like this, five years ago he ditched me because i was poor now he’s married to one of my employee 😁😆 inside life is ginger rail.”

Netizens however hoped that she has really moved on and isn’t jealous. Some even argued that her financial status may not be the reason he left.

@NurseAminu said:

“We won’t judge him from from your story, we need to here from him too. His wife being your employee is nothing if she harbours the characteristics he wants. And she can also be an employer tomorrow. That’s life.”

See post here:

 

