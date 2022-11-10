“He sings the same songs everytime” – Man blasts singer Asake

A man on Twitter named Deji Faremi has called out Nigerian singer, Asake for always singing in the same pattern.

He claimed that every time there’s a new release from Asake, it’s just a recycling of the old ones.

In his post, he said: “Asake sings the same song Everytime.”

Surprisingly some netizens didn’t attack him, rather they agreed that the songs were the same.

However, they added that it didn’t matter since that was his style and all the songs were ‘bangers.’

Recall that Asake has taken his rise to fame very seriously and has released tracks back to back including an album and a recent song with Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage.

The Sungba crooner had no response to this post and his fans have chosen to continue enjoying his music.

See post here: