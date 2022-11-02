Nigerian singer and dancer Korra Obidi has raised alarm over her enstranged husband’s demand for child support money from her.
Close to tears, she said that co-parenting in peace is not really the reality with her and her enstranged husband.
In the video she said:
“I am thankful chukwu nnam, I am thankful that the judge and people are seeing through all of this. I think that it’s time for us to just sue for defamation. I think that it’s time for us to go in now. He wants me to start paying him now. He wants me to pay him money. Child’s support
I was going to be quiet about this but silence is only once you’ve been intimated to silence. That’s what happens. I will never teach my children silence.”
See full video here:
