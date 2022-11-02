He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra Obidi calls out ex husband

Nigerian singer and dancer Korra Obidi has raised alarm over her enstranged husband’s demand for child support money from her.

Close to tears, she said that co-parenting in peace is not really the reality with her and her enstranged husband.

In the video she said:

“I am thankful chukwu nnam, I am thankful that the judge and people are seeing through all of this. I think that it’s time for us to just sue for defamation. I think that it’s time for us to go in now. He wants me to start paying him now. He wants me to pay him money. Child’s support

I was going to be quiet about this but silence is only once you’ve been intimated to silence. That’s what happens. I will never teach my children silence.”

See full video here: