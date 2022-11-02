TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra Obidi calls out ex husband

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer and dancer Korra Obidi has raised alarm over her enstranged husband’s demand for child support money from her.

Close to tears, she said that co-parenting in peace is not really the reality with her and her enstranged husband.

In the video she said:

READ ALSO

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church –…

Lady narrates experience with 3-year-old toddler who stayed…

“I am thankful chukwu nnam, I am thankful that the judge and people are seeing through all of this. I think that it’s time for us to just sue for defamation. I think that it’s time for us to go in now. He wants me to start paying him now. He wants me to pay him money. Child’s support 

I was going to be quiet about this but silence is only once you’ve been intimated to silence. That’s what happens. I will never teach my children silence.”

See full video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi is dead

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Wizkid deletes album promotion, sympathizes with Davido

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

He wants to take my children and also get child support from me – Korra…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Married police officer calls out colleague who assaulted her for rejecting him…

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Nigerian lady seeks advice after finding female underwear in her husband’s car

Actor Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife with a beautiful note as she clocks new…

Prince Ned Nwoko sends message to Davido following loss of 1st son, Ifeanyi

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More