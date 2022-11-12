TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man named Solomon Hangega on Facebook has shared a list of what he requires from any woman who wishes to marry him.

He also revealed what he requires from her parents and how he wanted her physical appearance to be like.

He said:

“A lady whom I want to marry must be a wife material. She must come from Logo/ukum/Gboko/kwande. Atleast she will had ND in any health profession or BA/BSC in any relevant field except law and mass communication. She must have excellent or average components.”

“Her father must be a politician also riched meanwhile her mother must be a NURSE in a well recognize hospital or LECTURER in varsity.”

Netizens tacked him for such a ridiculous list and in his defense he said he believed he was good enough to deserve a “wife material”.

 

