“Her yansh is yanshing” – Netizens drag Nancy Isime over her backside

Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, has raised speculations as to whether she pumped her backside.

Nancy shared photos via her Instagram page and cyber citizens concluded that her backside definitely got bigger.

Many then speculated that it is not just the gym as acclaimed as there is more to it that remains unknown while others outrightly said she pumped it.

One mercyjane said, “Did she pump it more or what because I don’t understand.”

Lizzyma23 said, “Till una yansh blow nah that time una go sabi body. Person yansh just dey big anyhow.”

Gospel Mikey wrote, “The yansh is yanshing.”

Misscherry said, “Abeg when Nancy Isime get this kin yansh, nah only gym abi another thing dey involved.”

Bella said, “Make una stop no dey deceive us. So her own gym dey commot yansh only”.

See post below: