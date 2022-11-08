How I found out my babe was planning to disappear to Dubai with another girl’s boyfriend – Nigerian man

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man from Nigeria who goes by the name Emeka has recalled what he found after looking through his girlfriend’s phone.

He admitted that they are no longer dating but added that he learned she was planning to disappear for a week with another guy.

The fascinating twist was that both he and the other guy were in committed relationships, but they both intended to leave their partners and go to Dubai.

Emeka, whose Twitter handle is @MrMekzy_, claimed he discovered this after reading her chat.

He said his babe and the other guy’s agreement was for them to not inform anybody when they reach Dubai and not post pictures online.

He shared the story in response to a lady who wrote; ”If I feel the need to check your phone as someone I’m with, I will. I will rather know where to channel my energy to than sit and live in the illusion that all is well. If what is in that phone will scatter the marriage by all means let it scatter.”

According to the young man, he would never try checking his partner’s phone again for the sake of his sanity.

Emeka wrote; ”I did this once and found out that an ex was planning to go to dubai with a guy that was also in a relationship. They planned to ghost us (their partners) for one week and not take pictures during their stay. I personally won’t do it again for my sanity but if you need to, do it.”

