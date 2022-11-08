TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young man has queried Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) for sending him a bill that doesn’t correlate with his salary.

He lamented that he was sent the bill early in the morning and the bill threw him off balance as he asked how he was supposed to settle other bills if he spends all he has on light bills.

In the video he said:

“Wait oo Nepa I wan ask una one question ehn, as a vibrant, young, hardworking man like me. I just wake up this morning, una carry N51,300 come for me make I pay as electricity bill. It’s alright, I don’t have a problem with that. 

How much is minimum wage? 48 dollars. Now think about this, in a month if I pay you N51,000, how much I go take go carry olo*ho? How much I go take chop? How much I go take transport go work? 

How much I go take you know, buy one bottle, two bottles, make I just take press. How much I go take do dorime for weekend if I wan pay only you N51,000. Winsh! Let me tell you the truth, I cannot pay for this nonsense. Una no know the day una start this nonsense. Fifty one thousand. For who to pay? Me? How much is my salary?” 

