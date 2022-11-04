TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuronye has posted an update for ladies to prevent them from falling into traps set by their lovers.

He alerted them against fighting back when their boyfriends attempt to start a fight because it’s a break up trap.

He also noted that this was necessary because Christmas is around the corner and if they engage in fights with their boyfriends, they wouldn’t get any presents for the festive season.

He urged them to remain calm in the face of any problem that could cause fights to protect their relationships ahead of the festivities.

His Instagram reel read:

“Ur boyfriend will soon annoy you but don’t fight back my sis. It’s a trap, December don dey around the corner oh.”

