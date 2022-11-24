TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is…

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady cries out over ‘stressful’ job (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A UK based Nigerian identified as Adetunji Opeyemi has shared a video of her emotional breakdown at work.

Sharing a video on TikTok, Opeyemi revealed how she always goes to the toilet to vent out her feelings by crying.

“This is me going to the toilet at work to cry my eyes out because the job is too stressful that I want to give up🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧” she wrote.

READ ALSO

From millionaire to beggar: 50-year-old woman goes broke,…

I’m not an 0losho, I just did this to survive and feed…

She then prayed that God blesses the hustle of everyone abroad struggling to make ends meet.

Many netizens reckoned with her and also encouraged her to switch jobs if it was tiring her out.

Ademola said, “There is a job for everyone, if this is stressful there are other jobs for u that matches ur strength.”

Another Tiktoker user said, “Been there. If it’s too stressful, try and apply for other jobs. Your mental health is more important, Sending you love ❤️.”

Olawale wrote, “the road might be rough at start but if you can be patient endure and be prayerful you will reach your goal someday we’ll stop you have to go through this first.”

Watch video below:

@psych_yemmy

God bless the hustle of everyone abroad struggling to make ends meet 🙏💔🙏. #travelvlog#explorepage#uk#trending#makemefamous#viral#fyp#viralvideo#explore

♬ original sound – LYRICS WRITER

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

Lady slams uber driver who gave her ‘only’ N5k transport fare after…

28-year-old lady set to divorce husband 5 months into marriage after finding out…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I always go to the toilet to cry” – UK based Nigerian lady…

“Na surgery e do, no be gym” – Reactions as man shows off body…

“I dumped you because you’re too perfect” – Heartbroken…

Chichi explains why she shunned economy ticket to fly to South Africa with her…

I pay N22K for haircut in Lagos – Influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

Pastor ends ongoing wedding after learning the couple smooched during courtship

“I once carried 80 leaves full of ‘chokes’ into an exam hall” – Saskay spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More