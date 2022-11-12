TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date…

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she…

“I am not here to pepper anybody, I’m just doing me” – Nkechi Blessing blows hot in cryptic post

Entertainment
By Shalom

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has chastised those who think that her Instagram post is for oppressing people.

She addressed this mentality after she shared a video of herself and her lover on her page and some netizens made comments like “pepper dem”.

She expressed her anger over this while noting that she doesn’t make any posts to pepper anybody, she just simply posts whatever she pleases.

READ ALSO

Lady goes crazy as stranger surprises her with N100k cash

“I vanished” – Lady breaks up with man who…

Her post on her instastory read:

“I h*te it when I post stuff and people type * pepper Dem ** abeg pepper who? Abeg make una stop am, I am not here to pepper anybody I am simply doing ME tainks.”

The video showed herself and her lover enjoying themselves on an outing.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido steps out for the first time since Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death with red and…

Manager uses CCTV to save man from being poisoned by his date (Video)

“Move on” – Burna Boy replies to ex, Stefflon Don after she called him a mummy’s…

My children will stay with my grandparents so I can have s*x with my…

I released ‘Mama’ for my ex, but she didn’t take me back – Kizz Daniel

“Bride is ignoring the signs” – Photos of groom and best man…

“I spend at least two million on life problems everyday” – Ashmusy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Otedola gifts DJ Cuppy £5m house in UK for her 30th birthday

“I am not here to pepper anybody, I’m just doing me” –…

I don’t have a plan B, music is do or die – Singer, Portable

Talk to me directly – Stefflon Don dares Burna Boy

“My DM is full of people sending me bills because I said I spend N2 million…

Bride in shock as her groom arrives wedding venue in a coffin (Video)

“Wetin I just hear?” – Fans shade Regina Daniels over the pet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More