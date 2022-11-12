“I am not here to pepper anybody, I’m just doing me” – Nkechi Blessing blows hot in cryptic post

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has chastised those who think that her Instagram post is for oppressing people.

She addressed this mentality after she shared a video of herself and her lover on her page and some netizens made comments like “pepper dem”.

She expressed her anger over this while noting that she doesn’t make any posts to pepper anybody, she just simply posts whatever she pleases.

Her post on her instastory read:

“I h*te it when I post stuff and people type * pepper Dem ** abeg pepper who? Abeg make una stop am, I am not here to pepper anybody I am simply doing ME tainks.”

The video showed herself and her lover enjoying themselves on an outing.

See video here: