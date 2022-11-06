“I am not your regular minister of God” – Yul Edochie brags as he replies critics

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has a message for those who question his decision to become a Minister of God.

The actor responded perfectly to those who criticized his ministerial calling.

The controversial actor shocked many when he announced his call to Ministry a few days ago.

Yul faced numerous criticisms, with many labeling him unfit to do God’s work.

Reacting to it, Yul stated that no one can understand why God chose him.

Bragging, Yul stated that he isn’t the regular Minister of God that would teach them what they want to hear and make money off them.

According to him, he was chosen by God to tell his people the truth and that truth is LOVE.

In his words;

“Are you wondering why God chose me? Don’t bother, you may never understand it. I don’t even understand it myself. I guess that’s because it’s not my duty nor yours to understand it. My duty is to do his work & spread his message. God chose me from birth. I’m not your regular minister of God that will tell you what you want to hear and make money from it. I’m a man after God’s own heart. I’m a rugged minister of God. I was chosen by God to tell his people the truth. And that truth is LOVE. I’m not religious. I’m spiritual. Religion has divided us more than it has united us. You all will be hearing from me from time to time. As you go to church today and put your offering in church, remember the beggars and less privileged at the gate. They need your help

Happy Sunday”.’