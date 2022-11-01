I am very sorry for not revealing this – Prophet speaks on Davido’s son, Ifeanyi’s death

A prophet by name David Dinka on TikTok has claimed that the death of Davido’s son was revealed to him on Friday/Saturday but he couldn’t get across to Davido to warn him.

He claimed that the perpetrators are people within the household and they closed everyone’s eyes around them so that they couldn’t take necessary caution to protect the boy from harm.

He said:

“I beg to say that I am very sorry this has happened even though it was revealed to me Friday/Saturday morning. I looked for a way to contact Davido but I couldn’t get to him because I needed to talk to him and not even his manager because his manager doesn’t have a very good reception whenever anyone contacts him which is very bad.

It’s quite unfortunate that the person that did this thing has done it and they actually closed the eyes of everyone around Davido the very moment this thing happened and they have succeeded because they closed everyone’s eyes. I feel very sad. Accept my condolence Davido.”

He further went on to prophesy that Ifeanyi will come back to him on the same day and he will bear the same name and must be protected.

He said:

“I must let you know that the ifeanyi that has gone will come back to him.”

See video here: