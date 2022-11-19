“I am wealthy and would be running for the president of Nigeria” – Hanks Anuku declares, dismisses speculations

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular actor, Hanks Anuku has told concerned Nigerians that he is mentally stable, and he’s planning on running for the presidency.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Premium Times on Friday while reacting to speculations making the rounds that he isn’t okay.

In his words;

“I will never be what they say I am because I am more significant than that. I am in Asaba at the moment, and I’m doing ok.

“I am alive, sane, strong, blessed and wealthy. I will be contesting as President of Nigeria.”

When asked about what political party he will contest under, his close associate, Nonso Ofole, stated;

“We’ll announce that in due course in the appropriate dispensation. For now, we’re rooting for Peter Obi’s presidency”.

