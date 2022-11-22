“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady shares video with Klint Da Drunk

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A married lady has shared a video of herself sleeping beside comedian Klint Da Drunk after a nice time with him.

According to the lady, her time with the comedian was fun as he was better in bed than her husband.

“Make una see Clint o, I don finish am. He’s drunk. E sweet pass my husband” she said.

Reacting, a lady said, “Another man down!”

Olabode reacted, “Your friend needs check up.”

Ikechukwu exclaimed, “Jesu Christi!

Nonye wrote, “She’s a Queen and “moreing” him👏👏 A queen I stan🙌.”

Emile wrote, “Did she say Klit the drunk?”

One Oko Akata said, “Someone cannot sleep peacefully again after getting drunk? Women will disgrace you.”

Another Oba Thailand said, “Omo wetin happen? Him sweet pass her husband kee? Maybe na skit.”

Watch video below:

